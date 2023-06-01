Age for free Translink public transport could be raised
- Published
A public consultation will be held on whether to raise the age at which people qualify for free public transport in Northern Ireland.
The public will be asked whether they believe it should stay at 60 or be raised to 65 or the current state-pension age of 66.
Views will also be sought on extending eligibility for free travel to disabled people who currently only qualify for half-price fares.
The consultation will run for 12 weeks.
It is being run by the Department for Infrastructure, which is in charge of public transport.
The department said eligibility for the free travel SmartPass had not changed since 2008 and it wanted to assess current views.
A spokesperson said: "Changes being considered include raising the age of eligibility for concessionary fares to either 65 or state pension age.
"This change, which would apply to existing users and new applicants, would bring Northern Ireland into line with England and the Republic of Ireland."
Other options include:
- limiting SmartPass use to off-peak travel
- bus-only free travel
- introduction of application, renewal and replacement fees
- companion passes for disabled people unable to travel alone
'No decisions have been made'
The department said the cost of the concessionary fare scheme had risen significantly in recent years.
It cost £39m in the last financial year and it is estimated that it will rise to £44.6m in 2023-24 and more than £52m by 2030.
The department spokesperson said: "We are looking at all options to ensure the scheme will continue to promote social inclusion, without impacting the delivery of public transport services or other services the department provides.
"No decisions have been made yet. We are keen to hear from the public, representative groups and others on how the proposed changes might affect them."
There is no minister running the department as a result of the collapse of the Stormont executive last year.