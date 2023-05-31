Moy shared campus decision 'a missed opportunity'
- Published
The end of a decade-long plan for a shared education campus in County Tyrone is a "lost opportunity" to bring children together, it has been claimed.
The campus was to be shared by Protestant, Catholic and other pupils in the Moy but has been cancelled by the Department of Education (DE).
A proposal to house St John's Primary and Moy Regional Primary in one building had been in place since 2013.
But the department has said the plans "should now draw to a close".
Shared education campuses are where two schools with pupils from different backgrounds use a new school building together, but remain separate schools.
Moy Regional Primary is a controlled school with 80 pupils while St John's is a Catholic school with about 200 pupils.
Funding of £500m for new shared and integrated school buildings was part of the Stormont House agreement in 2014 and was reaffirmed in the Fresh Start Agreement in November 2015.
The first shared campus in Northern Ireland is set to be in Limavady, where pupils from Limavady High School and St Mary's High School will share an £11m new building with science, technology, drama and media classrooms.
That campus, along with one in Ballycastle and the one in Moy were originally approved by the former Education Minister John O'Dowd in 2014.
But the planned campus at Moy had run into problems.
In 2020, the then parish priest in the area expressed concerns about the progress of the project.
Now the department has pulled the plug, with the announcement coming in a letter to parents seen by BBC News NI.
"You will appreciate that a very high level of school collaboration in teaching, governance and administration is needed to operate a single campus," said the department's letter.
"In recent years, and given the additional difficulties with delivering joint classes throughout the Covid-19 period, the level of sharing between the schools in Moy has been unable to develop to the extent needed to make a Shared Campus arrangement practicable within the timeframes required to avail of Fresh Start funding."
The department said that following discussions with the Education Authority (EA) and Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) it had been decided the shared campus project "should now draw to a close".
The letter told parents that was "disappointing news" but the schools would continue to work together.
The former chairman of governors of St John's Primary, Conall Hamill, had been involved in the plan for the campus since the start.
"I wish to express my disappointment at the Department of Education's letter to parents informing them that after 14 years of joint planning with the Moy Regional Primary School, the shared, co-located campus is not to go ahead," he told BBC News NI.
"This is a lost opportunity for shared education in a post-conflict society and a missed chance to build 21st Century educational and recreational facilities for the entire Moy community.
"The majority of parents and children will be negatively impacted by the DE statement whilst both schools continue to operate with inadequate facilities, an issue the DE acknowledges."