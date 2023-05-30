A5 road inquiry hears from bereaved families
Relatives of people killed in crashes on the A5 are addressing a public inquiry into plans to upgrade the road.
Campaigners for a new dual carriageway have said the existing road between Londonderry and Aughnacloy is the most dangerous in Ireland.
More than 50 people have been killed on the route since 2006.
Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy, the then regional development minister who approved the upgrade in 2007, has said the delay is "hugely frustrating".
A Planning Appeals Public Inquiry is sitting for a second week in Omagh.
"Over this period of time we have had multiple deaths on this road when this road should have been built," Mr Murphy said in Omagh on Tuesday.
"Contracts were signed 16 years ago and it is very frustrating that we're still discussing beginning work on this road.
"It needs to move on, it needs to be moved on quickly."
The inquiry is examining the proposals for a new dual carriageway along the route of the A5.
The project has been beset by funding issues and legal challenges.
It would be the single largest road scheme ever undertaken in Northern Ireland, involving 85km (53 miles) of new trunk road, with the most recent cost estimate given as £1.6bn.
The proposal to upgrade the road has faced opposition, including from the campaign group Alternative A5 Alliance.
The group - made up of farmers, landowners and others with an interest in the County Tyrone area - has said that improving the A5 has long been needed but it opposes the compulsory purchase of land to construct the road.
It has also raised environmental issues about the project.
The inquiry is examining the justification for the scheme including road safety, north-south links and journey times, an economic appraisal including funding of the scheme and alternatives to the dual carriageway.