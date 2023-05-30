Tourism NI cuts funding for major Northern Ireland events
- Published
A scheme to support events in Northern Ireland will not be run by Tourism NI this year because of budgetary constraints, BBC News NI understands.
Applicants for the National Tourism Events Sponsorship Scheme were told it was a "regrettable decision".
It means no sponsorship funding will be available for these events.
This is because the budget from the Department for the Economy is "significantly lower" than recent years.
It aimed to support events with a minimum of 1,000 visitors and a minimum income and expenditure of £50,000 to support growth in visitor numbers and visitor spend.
It has previously funded a range of events including Armagh Food & Cider Weekend, the Balmoral Show, Belfast Mela, Carnival of Colours in Londonderry, the EuroPro Tour Northern Ireland Masters at Clandeboye Golf Club and the Northern Ireland Science Festival.
The Department for the Economy's day-to-day spending budget is just over £772m for this year - 16% lower than it had expected.
As a result of that allocation, it said Tourism Northern Ireland would see a significant £9m reduction in its funding which is a 33% cut compared to last year.
Last year, its budget was inflated because of additional Covid-related money.
It is responsible for the development of tourism, supporting the tourism industry and for marketing Northern Ireland as a tourist destination.
Tourism NI has been contacted for comment.