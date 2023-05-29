Glenshane Road: Driver killed in crash near Dungiven
A teenager has died after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with another vehicle in County Londonderry early on Sunday.
It happened on the Glenshane Road near Dungiven at 04:27 BST and three ambulance crews were sent to the scene.
Police said the boy, who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa, died at the scene and two people were taken to hospital.
Detectives want anyone who witnessed the incident or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.