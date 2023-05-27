John Caldwell: Four people released in shooting investigation
- Published
Four people arrested as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of senior PSNI detective John Caldwell have been released.
The two men, aged 34 and 21, and two women, aged 52 and 34, were among 11 people arrested in County Tyrone on Friday.
They have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
The others, seven men aged between 21 and 72, remain in custody.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot while putting footballs into his car at a sports complex in Omagh on 22 February.
He was discharged from hospital in April.