East Belfast: Cyclist killed in collision with lorry
A 47-year-old cyclist has died following a crash between a bicycle and a lorry in east Belfast.
The crash happened at 15:30 BST on Friday in Castlereagh Street.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation has been launched and police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
The road has now reopened.
The crash was the second fatal incident on Northern Ireland's roads on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Ryan Corken, 29, was killed in a three-vehicle collision in Comber, Country Down.