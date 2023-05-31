Belfast road closures after Samuel Street building fire
- Published
Multiple roads have been closed in Belfast city centre following a large fire at a building on Samuel Street.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was called to the blaze at 02:40 BST on Wednesday.
Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances, 40 firefighters and eight officers attended the scene.
North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street have been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze.
Police have urged motorists and the public to avoid the area and seek an alternative routes, if possible.
Local residents have been asked to keep their windows closed.