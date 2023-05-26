Comber: Man, 29, dies after three-vehicle crash
A 29-year-old man has died after a three-vehicle crash in Comber in County Down.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Ryan Mervyn Corken from Comber died after the incident which happened shortly after 09:15 BST on the Glen Road.
Emergency services attended but Mr Corken, one of the drivers, died at the scene from his injuries.
The road which had been closed for a time has since reopened.
Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage at the time of the collision to get in touch.