Belfast man in court over crash outside police station
- Published
A 50-year-old man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences connected to a car crash outside a Belfast police station in May.
The crash at Castlereagh Police Station sparked a security alert on 1 May.
Liam Smyth, of Madrid Street, Belfast, is accused of damaging a PSNI security barrier and possession of an offensive weapon in public - namely a hammer.
He is also charged with attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle and driving without due care and attention.
Mr Smyth also stands accused of failing to provide a specimen of breath.
He was arrested in the aftermath of the one-vehicle collision in the early hours of 1 May, but the case only came to court on Friday.
The police and Army were deployed to the scene and a number of homes were evacuated which the crashed car was examined.
Nothing untoward was found and residents were allowed to return to their homes later that day.
Appearing before Belfast Magistrates' Court, Mr Smyth confirmed that he understood the allegations against him.
A detective told the judge she could connect the accused to the charges, but no further details about the incident were disclosed.
Mr Smyth was released on continuing bail as the case was adjourned the case to 23 June.