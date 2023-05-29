John Caldwell: Seven men in court over attempted murder of detective
Seven men have appeared in court charged over the attempted murder of a senior detective in County Tyrone.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot while putting footballs into his car at a sports complex in Omagh on 22 February.
The men - two aged 28 and the others aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72 - were arrested on Friday and appeared before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
All were remanded into custody and will appear again at Omagh Magistrates' Court next month.
The accused include Omagh men Jonathan McGinty, 28, from St Julian's Downs; Gavin Coyle, 45, of Mullaghmore Drive; and Robert McLean, 28, James Ivor McLean, 72, and 47-year-old Alan McFarland - all of Deverney Park.
Matthew Joseph McLean, aged 33, of Glenpark Road, Gortin, and 38-year-old Brian Carron of Claremount Drive, Coalisland, are also jointly charged with attempting to murder Det Ch Insp Caldwell.
Mr Matthew McLean, Mr McFarland and Mr McGinty are further accused of preparing for acts of terrorism.
Mr Carron and Mr Coyle are further accused of belonging to the IRA.
'Meticulously planned attack'
Only Mr James McLean, Mr Coyle and Mr McGinty applied for bail at this stage, which was denied.
Refusing bail, District Judge Steven Keown said: "This was a meticulously planned attack. The risk of reoffending is unmanageable."
The seven men were arrested on Friday along with four others - two men and two women.
Those four were released earlier on Saturday by police, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
The shooting, which happened in front of Mr Caldwell's son and other school children, was widely condemned by political figures across Northern Ireland and beyond.
Officers have previously stated they believe the dissident republican group the New IRA may have had a role in the attack.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was discharged from hospital in April. and police said he had since given his account of events to investigators.