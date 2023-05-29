John Caldwell: Seven men in court over attempted murder of detective
- Published
Seven men have appeared in court charged over the attempted murder of a senior detective in County Tyrone.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot while putting footballs into his car at a sports complex in Omagh on 22 February.
The men - two aged 28 and the others aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72 - were arrested on Friday and appeared before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
All were remanded into custody and will appear again at Omagh Magistrates' Court next month.
Those jointly accused of the attempted murder include Omagh men Jonathan McGinty, 28, from St Julian's Downs; Gavin Coyle, 45, of Mullaghmore Drive; and Robert McLean, 28, James Ivor McLean, 72, and 47-year-old Alan McFarland - all of Deverney Park.
Matthew Joseph McLean, aged 33, of Glenpark Road, Gortin, and 38-year-old Brian Carron, of Claremount Drive, Coalisland, are also charged.
Mr Matthew McLean, Mr McFarland and Mr McGinty are further accused of preparing for acts of terrorism.
Mr Carron and Mr Coyle are further accused of belonging to the IRA.
The seven men were arrested on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuiness told the court all charges could be connected.
The detective outlined details around the movements of three cars involved in the attack - a Mercedes and two Ford Fiestas - and other vehicles allegedly used in the subsequent disposal operation.
"It is our belief this is the clean-up operation following the attack," said Det Ch Insp McGuiness.
He also told the court that police have made various links, based on CCTV evidence, to the vehicles and the accused both in the lead up and the aftermath of the attack.
'Wide-ranging conspiracy'
Clothing linked to Mr Carron recovered indicative particles of cartridge discharge residue and glycerine while other trace evidence was found in Mr Coyle's wallet, the detective said.
He added: "This was a well-planned, well-resourced attempt to murder John Caldwell. It was a very wide-ranging conspiracy."
Det Ch Insp McGuiness said police believe there was a "personal element" to the attack on Det Ch Insp Caldwell, who was "intimately involved" in investigations into several of the accused.
He said that potential grudge against Det Ch Insp Caldwell was the "golden thread" linking a number of the accused.
The shooting, which happened in front of Mr Caldwell's son and other school children, was widely condemned by political figures across Northern Ireland and beyond.
Officers have previously stated they believe the dissident republican group the New IRA may have had a role in the attack.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was discharged from hospital in April. and police said he had since given his account of events to investigators.
'Meticulously planned attack'
Only Mr James McLean, Mr Coyle and Mr McGinty applied for bail at this stage, which was denied on the grounds of risk of further offending and potential interference with the police investigation.
Refusing bail, District Judge Steven Keown said: "This was a meticulously planned attack. The risk of reoffending is unmanageable."
All seven men were remanded in custody to appear before Omagh Magistrates' Court, via videolink, on 27 June.