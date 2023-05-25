Stormont budget: Demonstrations call for stop to cuts
- Published
Demonstrations have taken place across Northern Ireland to protest against proposed cuts outlined in Stormont's draft budget.
Protestors gathered in County Londonderry, Belfast, and Strabane in County Tyrone.
Last month, the Northern Ireland Secretary laid out the budget for 2023-4 in the absence of executive ministers
Civil servants within departments, including education and communities, have been laying out where cuts might fall over recent weeks.
Several hundred people attended the rally in Derry's Ebrington Square.
Several speakers said what lies ahead are "savage cuts" that will have a deep impact on vulnerable young people and children.
Shauna Doherty, a mother whose child attends Long Tower Primary school on the edge of the Bogside, told BBC News NI: "Cuts to breakfast clubs will literally take the food out of the mouths of children."
"I'd write to the education minister but we don't have one."
She added: "I think they should remember what my mummy always told me, and that is 'your teacher knows best'."
Speakers appealed to the politicians to get back to work because they claimed the current cuts were attacking children and attacking their futures.
Community Worker Alison Wallace asked: "Why punish our young people and children? During Covid when some ran for cover we were out supporting our communities.
"Stop the cuts and start investing in our children and young people."
Some carried placards saying: "Cut poverty not the poor," and "Save our youth services. Stop budget cuts to deprived areas".
Stormont officials and revenue-raising measures in the wake of last month's budget announcement which was set by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
The task fell to Mr Heaton-Harris in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive.
Mr Heaton-Harris, who has denied setting a "punishment budget", has warned that government departments face difficult decisions "in order to live within the funding available".
The consecutive rallies, which also included one in Limavady, were organised by Communities Against Cuts, an organisation which describes itself as a coalition of community, youth and educational organisations
Hundreds of people also gathered at Belfast City Hall.
Workers and volunteers from many community services took part in the protest.
They claim the proposed cuts will have a devastating impact on services, particularly in some of the most impoverished local communities.
Community groups from across the political divide participated in the demonstration.