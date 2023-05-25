King Charles and Queen Camilla meet religious leaders in Armagh
- Published
The King and Queen are visiting Armagh city on the second day of their trip to Northern Ireland.
King Charles met representatives of the main Christian denominations at the Church of Ireland's St Patrick's Cathedral.
Queen Camilla also met children at Armagh Robinson Library as part of her campaign to encourage reading.
The royal couple later met crowds in the town while enjoying the culture and cuisine on show.
Among those to give readings at the cathedral service were Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev John McDowell and Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev Eamon Martin.
The other denominations represented at the service were the Presbyterian Church and the Methodist Church.
At the library, the Queen viewed Jonathan Swift's own, annotated, copy of his book Gulliver's Travels, during her visit to the library.
Children from Drelin Court primary school, volunteers from the library and representatives from Dementia NI, all of whom use the library regularly, were among those meeting the Queen.
She said they were lucky to have access to the historical books in the library.
The royal couple then made their way to Market Theatre Square to see a celebration of culture.
Ulster-Scots, Irish, Chinese and South Asian cultures featured their traditional music, song and dance.
The King and Queen also met characters representing legendary and historical characters associated with Armagh, sampled local delicacies and met artisanal food producers, as well as speaking to the crowds gathered.