Ulster Bank to cut 250 jobs among NI-based staff
As many as 250 Ulster Bank staff who live in Northern Ireland but who work for the bank's Republic of Ireland operation are at risk of redundancy.
They are among about 800 staff at risk of losing their jobs across the firm as Ulster Bank continues to wind up its business in the Republic of Ireland.
Its parent company, NatWest, announced plans to withdraw from the Irish market in 2021 and by last month it had shut its entire Irish branch network.
Ulster Bank NI sites are not affected.
Staff who work for Ulster Bank's operation in Northern Ireland are also unaffected by the latest round of redundancies, according to the firm.
Some of the 250 NI-based Republic of Ireland staff whose jobs are at risk work in offices in Northern Ireland, but those premises will not close as a result of the cuts.
Ulster Bank Chief Executive Jane Howard, said: "As we move into the later phases of our withdrawal, we announced earlier today [Wednesday] another redundancy programme for our colleagues.
"This programme will see colleagues leave the bank as their work ceases or significantly diminishes over the course of 2023 and 2024, and we expect there will be no further bank-wide redundancy programmes this year.
"Each redundancy programme announcement is a significant moment for our bank, with a personal impact for our colleagues and I reiterate my ongoing and sincere gratitude to colleagues for the dedication they have shown and for the important work and support that they continue to provide to our customers and each other."
'A sad and difficult day'
The Financial Services Union (FSU), which represents the interests of bank workers, said it has been supporting staff during the winding up process.
It urged Ulster Bank and its parent company to redeploy staff at risk of redundancy to other roles throughout the business.
"Today is a sad and difficult day for all Ulster Bank staff and their families who have given so much to the bank and its customers over many years," said Gareth Murphy, the FSU's head of industrial relations and campaigns.
"As a union, throughout this difficult process we have managed to secure improved redundancy terms and protected jobs with staff transferring to other banks.
"We have also managed to secure up to 100 jobs with staff transferring to new roles within NatWest."
Mr Murphy called on the banks to do more to help staff who are facing redundancy.
"Remote working has many benefits. It opens up the possibility of staff based in Northern Ireland undertaking work across the entire NatWest network," he said.
"There is a clear onus on NatWest to fully explore any opportunity to redeploy staff across its network."