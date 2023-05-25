Simon Byrne to have PSNI chief constable contract extended
- Published
Simon Byrne is set to have his contract as chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) extended by three years.
The move has been agreed unanimously by the Policing Board and accepted by Mr Byrne.
It is now awaiting approval of its decision by the Department of Justice but that is considered a formality.
Mr Byrne, 60, arrived in Northern Ireland in July 2019 on a five-year deal.
That will now be extended until 2027, by which point he would become the PSNI's longest-serving chief constable.
The new deal is also believed to have the option of being extended further.
Discussions began weeks ago and all 19 board members, including representatives of the five largest political parties, backed the move at a meeting on 6 April.
It is believed the decision involved an assessment of Mr Byrne's performance to date, as well as his objectives for the years ahead.
According to the PSNI's accounts for 2021-22, the chief constable position carries a salary of about £230,000.
Mr Byrne joined the PSNI having previously been chief constable of Cheshire Police.
Last year he issued a statement expressing his commitment to the PSNI after being linked with a move to the Metropolitan Police.
He stated he was "enormously privileged" to led the PSNI.