King and Queen begin Northern Ireland visit
King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for their first visit since their coronation earlier this month.
First stop for the royal couple was a visit to a newly-created Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey, designed by Diarmuid Gavin.
Among the public representatives there to meet the King was the Sinn Féin MP for north Belfast, John Finucane.
It is the 41st visit by Charles to Northern Ireland, as prince and king.
He has met King Charles twice before, including on his first day as Lord Mayor of Belfast in 2019.
More than 100 local school children were also at the event.