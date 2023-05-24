NI Health: No shows to health appointments costing thousands
- Published
Patients who fail to turn up for surgical day case procedures are costing the health service thousands of pounds.
It is a problem across Northern Ireland's five health trusts.
Over a 10-month period in the South Eastern area 14,000 patients did not attend or cancelled review appointments on the day they were due to turn up.
Assistant Director of Elective Surgery at the South Eastern Trust Christine Allam said it was "frustrating".
The South Eastern trust review showed between April 2022 and January 2023, 7,755 people did not attend or cancelled new outpatient appointments on the day.
During the same period, 14,003 or 10% of patients didn't show for review appointments.
On Monday, the Department of Health's Permanent Secretary, Peter May, outlined the financial pressures for the year ahead.
He highlighted the need to make savings but also said a reduction in cancellations and did not attends (DNAs) would go towards the trusts' attempts to save money.
Waiting lists
Ms Allam said the situation was "frustrating for those patients who are waiting to be seen".
"Those slots where people don't turn up are lost capacity because we haven't been given notice - and this only lengthens the waiting lists," she added.
It is a problem that all health trusts are experiencing.
Ms Allam told the BBC's Evening Extra programme the problem was costly for the trust.
"For the regional day procedure centre in Lagan Valley, in the last four months, we've had a total of 89 patients who have not attended on the day for their surgical procedure or have cancelled on the day.
"For every day case procedure, on average, it costs us £1,028. So for those 89 patients, over that four month period, it cost us nearly £100,000," she added.
Ms Allam said it was particularly disappointing as people had agreed their appointments in advance by telephone.
"What we are asking people to do is to ring us to let us know that they won't be attending so we can offer that appointment to someone else can avail of that slot."
Most patients are given an appointment six weeks in advance which is also confirmed by letter.
Details are provided on the letter if a patient needs to cancel or rearrange.
Christine Allam said in order to address waiting lists it would be a "significant help" if those who cannot attend would let the health trust know as soon as possible.