NI Education: Early special educational needs support 'almost impossible'
Providing early support for children with special educational needs (SEN) is "almost impossible" in Northern Ireland, a major review has found.
The review also said the cost of funding SEN - including support for children, special schools and transport - had rocketed to around £500m a year.
The role of classroom assistants needs to be reformed, it recommended.
The review was commissioned by the Department for Education in 2022 and carried out by Ipsos.
The current system is "not perceived to be an efficient way of supporting children", it added.
The review followed a number of highly critical reports into Education Authority (EA) support for children with SEN.
Its aim was to understand whether SEN provision was fit for purpose in terms of the impact on children and whether services could be delivered more effectively across schools.
In 2022-23 more than 66,000 pupils in Northern Ireland had some form of SEN - just under 20% of the school population.
Of those, more than 24,000 had a statement - a legal document setting out the child's needs and how these should be met in school.
About 7,000 pupils are educated in 39 special schools in Northern Ireland, with about 4,000 others in specialist classes in mainstream schools.
But there are already concerns that there were will be a "significant shortfall" in school places for children with SEN this September.
Parents have told BBC News NI about the uncertainty they face when seeking a special school place.
Others have described their fight to get appropriate support for their children.
The review of SEN services said it was clear that the system needed to be reformed "to move from a process driven system to a child-centred approach which meets the needs of children with SEN".
School principals, civil servants, parents and young people were among those the report's authors interviewed.
"There was also a high level of consensus that the challenges facing SEN in Northern Ireland are significant and the current systems and processes are ineffective and unsustainable," the report said.
It highlighted a wide range of problems and challenges.
Demand for support for pupils has rocketed while there are fewer specialist staff to deliver it.
For instance, the review found that the number of educational psychologists in the Education Authority had fallen by more than a quarter from 136 in 2016 to 101 in 2021.
"The EA Educational Psychology Service is core to the provision of SEN education processes, services and support to schools, pupils and parents," it said.
"This much smaller team is now dealing with significantly more demand."
That was identified as a major problem by schools.
"Our major challenge is the access to educational psychologists, we have over 1,300 children, only three can get assessed each year," one teacher is quoted as saying.
"We see lots of kids who have dyslexia, but we can't get them assessed, so then they can't access the service."
Analysis: A lot to be fixed
It is hard to know where to start with the large-scale review into special education needs.
Almost every page highlights concerns and problems in getting appropriate support to children, families and schools.
Many have been highlighted time and again, and there will be frustration that in many ways things have got worse, not better.
Demand for many support services has rocketed as the number of staff who deliver that vital support has shrunk.
One parent of an autistic child recently told BBC News NI the system was "broken".
That is not a view shared by everyone, but there is certainly a lot that needs to be fixed.
The review also said that the "majority of pre-schools cannot request an assessment by an educational psychologist and have limited access to the EA supports".
"Under the current system and processes early intervention is almost impossible," it said.
By contrast, the numbers of classroom assistants employed to support children with SEN had risen by 40% from 4,740 in 2017 to around 6,700 in 2022.
But the review said their role, training and deployment needed reform.
"Assigning classroom assistants (CAs) on a one-to-one basis is not perceived to be an efficient way of supporting children, unless they have a physical or medical need," it said.
"This does not help children develop independence and is not the most effective way to help pupils meet their learning goals.
"Often CAs are appointed on a short-term basis meaning that it is difficult to attract and retain good quality staff."
The review recommended that contracts for CAs should be more attractive and the role "professionalised".
But it also said that they "should not be deployed to work with children on a one-to-one basis, unless specifically required (for example for medical or physical reasons)".
'Transformational change'
The review added that the rising costs of providing support for SEN were "rapidly increasing and unsustainable".
The overall cost of SEN support in 2022-23 was £490m, almost double what it was in 2017-18.
The review, however, was not able to determine exactly why the level of SEN in Northern Ireland was so high, and why the number of children with complex needs was also increasing.
The review provided more than 40 recommendations for reforming the system.
Both the Department of Education and Education Authority welcomed the review.
The department said it would form the basis for "transformational change of the SEN system in Northern Ireland".
The EA meanwhile, said that it was "essential that there is a sustainable funding model for education that will allow us to invest in our children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities".