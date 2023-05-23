Newtownards: Petrol bomb attacks may be linked to feud
A house and a car have been targeted in petrol bomb attacks which may be linked to a drugs feud, police have said.
No-one was injured when a petrol bomb was thrown through a window of a house near Bristol Park, Newtownards, at 23:10 BST on Monday.
About half an hour later, a car parked near Weavers Grange was destroyed in a separate petrol bomb attack.
Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service put out the blaze.
"At this stage, we are investigating a potential link between these incidents and the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down," a PSNI sergeant said.
In April, there were several days of disorder in the Ards and north Down area linked to a feud between rival loyalist factions previously associated with the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
Police have appealed for information about the latest incident.