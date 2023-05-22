Dunluce: Man rescued after falling into County Antrim quarry
A man has been rescued after falling into a quarry in County Antrim.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Dunluce, in Portrush, at about 20:45 BST.
Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Teams, Portrush RNLI lifeboat, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, and the PSNI all responded.
The man was extracted by the coastguard rescue teams using ropes and the ambulance service treated him for minor injuries at the scene.