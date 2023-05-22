East Belfast security alert: Castlereagh playing fields closed
There is a security alert at playing fields in Castlereagh, on the outskirts of east Belfast.
Police are at the scene on Church Road and the playing fields have been closed while searches are carried out
No roads have been closed but members of the public have been advised by police to avoid the area.
Church Road is home to the Henry Jones playing fields, a venue used by the East Belfast Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club for training.