Electric scooter rider Eddie Jackson dies after east Belfast crash
- Published
An electric scooter rider has died in hospital following a crash in east Belfast earlier this month.
Eddie Jackson was 46 years old and from east Belfast.
He was involved in a crash with a Mercedes GLA 200 on the Knock Road on 10 May and was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.
Police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.
They appealed for information.