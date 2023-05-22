Jolene Bunting barred from harassing Belfast drag queen
A former Belfast councillor who compared a drag queen to a wolf in make-up has been barred from any further harassment of him.
Actor Matthew Cavan, also known as drag artist Cherrie Ontop, was granted the injunction against Jolene Bunting after a claim that she used social media to falsely portray him as a child groomer.
In July last year Mr Cavan was taking part in a children's storytime event at The Mac in Belfast.
Ms Bunting was protesting outside.
A group called Parents Against Grooming held banners which read: "Hands off our children".
A video featuring an image of a wolf and a photograph of Mr Cavan later appeared on YouTube.
Online threats
He told Belfast County Court that it was a twisted portrayal of his work which left him horrified at being likened to the creature in make-up from the children's fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood.
Mr Cavan said he received threats from so-called paedophile hunters because of the video on YouTube.
As part of his evidence, he said a group in east Belfast sent a message warning that they knew where he lived and were watching him while others told him to kill himself.
With the video clip having been viewed 22,000 times, Mr Cavan said the surrounding attention led to him losing three well-paid gigs.
He was also put on anti-anxiety medication and had to install security cameras and lights at his home.
Ms Bunting, who sat as an independent unionist during her time on Belfast City Council, denied specifically targeting Mr Cavan and claimed she was only concerned about safeguarding children.
The court heard that she attended the protest after being "horrified" at press reports of alleged grooming within drag queen storytime events in England and the US.
She said she was concerned about the vetting processes and that her issue was with the venue, not the performer.
Intended to incite hatred
However the judge ruled that her actions amounted to harassment.
"It's clear that the post was targeted at the plaintiff," said the judge.
"I have no doubt that being linked to grooming children or paedophilia would cause alarm or distress."
The judge recognised Ms Bunting's right to freedom of expression but found it was necessary and proportionate to interfere with that entitlement.
"[Her actions] were clearly intended to incite hatred and linked the plaintiff to child grooming and the sexualisation of children," said the judge.
The judge said Bunting had crossed the line between "that which is unattractive to that which is oppressive and unacceptable".
She imposed a five-year ban on harassing Mr Cavan.
Ms Bunting will also be sentenced at a later date for contempt of a requirement to immediately remove a YouTube posting about the performer.