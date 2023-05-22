Coleraine: Occupant 'badly shaken' after shots fired at flat
- Published
One person has escaped injury after shots were fired at an upstairs flat in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
The attack in Tullyarton Road was reported to police shortly after 23:30 BST on Sunday.
A window and a door of the first-floor property were damaged in the "reckless attack", police said.
"Thankfully, the occupant was upstairs in bed at the time and escaped injury, however has been left badly shaken," added PSNI Det Insp Lavery.
Police said the attack "could have had serious consequences".
They told BBC News NI the motive for the shooting was still under investigation and appealed for information.