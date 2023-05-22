Patsy Kelly: Family dismayed over rejection of fresh inquest
- Published
Northern Ireland's attorney general has rejected calls for a fresh inquest into the killing of nationalist councillor almost 50 years ago.
The family of Patsy Kelly said they are angered and dismayed by Dame Brenda King's decision.
The 35-year-old was shot dead after being abducted on his way home from work at a pub in Trillick, County Tyrone in 1974.
Mr Kelly's body was found weeks later in a lake in County Fermanagh.
The family made the request for an inquest after a watchdog report stated they were failed by an inadequate police investigation.
The Police Ombudsman report also found evidence of collusive behaviour.
Although loyalists claimed responsibility for the murder, his family have long believed soldiers in the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) were involved.
No-one has ever been convicted.
'Enormous hurt'
Following publication of the ombudsman report last month, the family called for a new inquest to be held.
In a statement issued on Monday, they said they have been informed the request has been refused.
In a letter sent to their solicitor, the Attorney General for Northern Ireland's office stated: "It is difficult to see what more an inquest could add to the sum of knowledge."
Mr Kelly's family said the decision had caused "enormous hurt" and they will now launch a legal challenge.
Their statement added: "It is important to remember the original inquest delivered an open verdict.
"The Police Ombudsman investigation only had the remit to investigate police misconduct.
"The granting of a fresh inquest would allow the spotlight to focus on UDR involvement in tandem with a UVF unit in Fermanagh."
Their solicitor, Adrian O'Kane, said the attorney general is wrong to suggest the family had obtained all relevant answers from the ombudsman's report.
"The Kelly family have always contended that other components of the state have important questions to answer.
"These can only be properly and fully addressed in a fresh inquest."
The Office of the Attorney General has been contacted for comment.