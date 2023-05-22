BBC Northern Ireland appoint Kevin Kelly as head of news
- Published
BBC Northern Ireland has appointed Kevin Kelly as its head of news and current affairs.
Mr Kelly has been in the role on an interim basis since 2022 and succeeds Adam Smyth who was recently appointed director of BBC Northern Ireland.
He faces challenges including the need to make savings and increase online news coverage.
On Friday, members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in BBC Northern Ireland went on strike.
That affected coverage of the council election results across online, TV and radio, although the service resumed in full on Saturday.
Mr Kelly has been with BBC Northern Ireland for almost 30 years, having joined the corporation as a journalist in 1994.
Since then, he has been a reporter and producer covering major news events including the Drumcree Parade dispute and the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement.
He is also a former editor of the Stephen Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster and a former senior producer in BBC News' Ireland bureau.
In a statement released by the BBC, Mr Kelly said it was "a privilege and an honour" to take up the role.
"The media and news landscape here is constantly evolving and I want to develop and grow the services that we provide and to make sure that they are a relevant and central part of the everyday lives of people here," he said.
"Trusted and impartial journalism matters and it's now more important than ever.
"My role will be to support the BBC's news teams in Belfast and Foyle in delivering first-class journalism that keeps audiences at its heart, both now and in the future."
'Tireless'
Adam Smyth said Mr Kelly brought "a wealth of experience and leadership skills to this new role".
"He is widely respected for his editorial judgement and has a deep commitment to BBC journalism, its values and the role that our news and current affairs output plays in public life," Mr Smyth said.
"Kevin is ambitious for the service that we provide.
"He understands why it matters and will be tireless in his efforts to secure its future in a fast-changing world."