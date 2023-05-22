Robbie Butler shortlisted for children's commissioner role
- Published
The deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has confirmed he was shortlisted for the vacant role of Northern Ireland Children's Commissioner.
Mr Butler was informed he had been unsuccessful last Thursday, the day of the council election.
He told BBC News NI his application did not indicate a disillusionment with the party or politics more generally.
The UUP lost 21 seats in the local government elections.
The party is now the fourth biggest across Northern Ireland's councils, with 54 seats in total.
Robbie Butler has been an assembly member for Lagan Valley since 2016.
A former firefighter, he had been tipped as a possible contender for the party leadership two years ago after Steve Aiken stepped down.
However, he ruled himself out and offered his support to the present leader, Doug Beattie.
'Very special job'
On Monday, he said he was flattered to reach the final stages of the commissioner process, a job he described as "unique".
"I've been the children and young people spokesperson in my party for a number of years and I've worked closely with that office," he told Good Morning Ulster.
"If you're interested in upholding the rights of young people and giving voice and advocacy then that is the pinnacle, that's the pinnacle point, it's a very special job."
Mr Butler and his wife have fostered many children over the past 17 years and two years ago they adopted three siblings under the age of seven.
As an MLA on Stormont's Education committee, Mr Butler worked closely with the last Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma whose eight-year term ended on 1 March.