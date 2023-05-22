Jayne Brady calls Stormont parties to meeting over power sharing
The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service has asked political parties entitled to form a government at Stormont to meet her later this week.
In a letter to the four largest Stormont parties, Jayne Brady said budget pressures this year were compounded by a "governance gap".
There has not been a functioning executive for 15 months over the DUP's boycott over post-Brexit trade rules.
Sinn Féin won the most seats in council elections last week.
Ms Brady's letter to Sinn Féin, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the Alliance Party and the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) maintains that only elected ministers can take "major policy decisions", some of which are required for departments to make savings in the budget for 2023/24.
Stormont officials have already said they believe they will need to find £800m in cuts and revenue-raising measures after a budget was set by London, in the absence of local ministers.
Ms Brady's letter warned that "leaves the accounting officer in the invidious position of having no lawful means to ensure full compliance with the duty to remain within budget limits".
"As a result, the spending trajectory currently exceeds the budget, and this will remain the case until and unless ministerial decision-making is restored," it added.
Ms Brady went on to emphasise that even if an executive was formed and accompanied by an additional financial package from Westminster, it was still "highly likely" that the budgetary position will remain very challenging.
"An incoming executive would be faced with a series of choices, made all the more challenging because they would fall to be taken part way through the financial year," she added.
It is understood she has asked the parties to meet her on Thursday to discuss preparations for a future executive.
This will include looking at recovery and transformation of public services in the context of the 2023/24 budget and outlining priorities for an incoming government.
Sinn Féin's vice-president, Michelle O'Neill, said that as the council election is over the onus was on the British and Irish governments to focus efforts on the immediate restoration of the assembly and called for an urgent meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.
Sinn Féin is now the largest in local government as well as the assembly.
It won a total of 144 seats after Thursday's council vote - a rise of 39 on its 2019 showing.
The DUP, now the second largest party in local government, won 122 seats, the same as four years ago.
It said voters had backed the stance taken by the DUP and its leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who said he required further guarantees from the UK government over the working of the Northern Ireland Protocol before making any decision about re-entering government.
The cross-community Alliance Party had a positive result, increasing its number of councillors by 14 to 67.
Having come third in last May's assembly election, the gains mean the party takes up the same position at council level.
However, there were net losses for the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was in "close contact" with parties about doing everything possible to lead to the restoration of the executive.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland business groups have questioned whether the civil service will be able to implement the Windsor Framework on its current timetable.
It is a revision of the protocol which was agreed by the UK and EU in 2019.
Last week, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said more operational detail would be provided soon.
The NI Business Brexit Working Group (NIBBWG) which represents most business organisations in Northern Ireland said its member companies are "concerned about capacity levels within the civil service, UK systems and businesses to implement significant change in such challenging timescales".
"Retailers and their suppliers will make every effort to be ready and compliant, but very significant work will be required, including changing processes across the supply chain and adopting new IT systems," the group added.
