Plane flips over on County Londonderry beach
A pilot has had a lucky escape after his plane flipped over on a beach at Magilligan Point in County Londonderry.
The incident happened on Saturday, reportedly after the pilot came in to land.
"We were having lunch nearby and saw something strange on the beach," said Tony Fitzpatrick. He walked over with his wife to see what had happened.
"We got there and the plane was upside down. The pilot was OK, with just a mark on his head," Tony told the BBC.
"The pilot told us that he landed on soft sand and the plane flipped over."
Tony, his wife Sharon and a number of bystanders came to the aid of the pilot to help right the plane.
"He had rope tied to the plane and a number of people managed to get it upright," added Tony.
"It was a race against the tide. After we got it flipped, the pilot went to get someone to tow it off the beach."
It is not clear whether the pilot had intended to land on the beach or was performing an emergency landing.
The BBC has contacted the air accidents investigation branch.