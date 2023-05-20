Londonderry: Masked gang attack motorist after dragging him from his car
A man in his 60s has been badly hurt after being dragged from his car and attacked by a group of masked men armed with a hammer and a screwdriver.
The attack happened just before 23:30 BST on Friday in Fern Park in the Galliagh area.
The police said a woman passenger was held at knifepoint while the attack took place.
The victim is in hospital being treated for injuries including two broken collarbones and a broken arm.
Police have appealed for information.