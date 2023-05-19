BBC NI's election results service hampered by NUJ walkout
BBC Northern Ireland's election coverage has been scaled back due to NUJ strike action.
A full results service had been planned from lunchtime on Friday 19 May.
The NUJ says its walk out is over redundancies and programme changes. The union took the decision during a meeting of members in BBC Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The BBC says it "deeply regrets" the industrial action and its "negative impact" on BBC services.
A work to rule planned for Saturday has been suspended, so some coverage will still go ahead.
The BBC is in a position where it has to make significant financial savings but it is also investing more money in online services.
However, there have been changes to BBC Radio Foyle in particular, where a half-hour news programme entitled The North West Today has replaced the two-hour Breakfast show.
In their statement a BBC spokesperson said: "We are glad to have been able to offer roles to all 'at risk' staff during the redundancy process.
"The BBC's region-wide programming from Foyle has been increased and its net staffing levels will be maintained.
"Our engagement with staff and the trade unions will continue."
'Series of problems'
Paul Siegert of the NUJ said a lot of progress had been made in talks with management but there were still some outstanding issues.
"There isn't one problem there is a series of problems, the breakfast show at [Radio] Foyle which was two hours and is now just 30 minutes is one of the key issues we are trying to resolve," he told BBC News NI.
Mr Siegert added that there was a "general unhappiness" in the Belfast newsroom, with a series of problems having built up over time.
The NUJ has previously said that the dispute is bigger than Radio Foyle and about cuts to local journalism across BBC Northern Ireland.