Omagh: Man charged in relation to gunpoint hijack
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been charged in relation to a car hijacking near a church outside Omagh in County Tyrone.
A motorist was held at gunpoint by three masked men and forced to drive a suspicious object to a police station at about 22:00 BST on 6 May.
It was later declared an elaborate hoax.
The man will appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with possessing articles for use in terrorism.
The 29-year-old was arrested after a search of a property in Strabane, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
The hijacking happened near Fireagh Road, off the Dromore Road.
Sunday Mass was cancelled at the nearby St Mary's Church as a result while police searched the grounds.
There was also a security alert around the police station on the Derry Road in Omagh, with several homes evacuated.