Michelle O'Neill wins libel case over DUP councillor's kennel comments
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has won a libel case against a Democratic Unionist Party councillor who said she would be "put back in her kennel".
John Carson made the comments under a Facebook photo of Ms O'Neill in 2021.
The Mid and East Antrim Council alderman will issue a "fulsome and genuine apology" at a further hearing, the High Court heard.
The level of damages awarded will be determined at a future hearing.
Defamation proceedings were issued after the comments were posted by Mr Carson on social media in April 2021.
He subsequently apologised online, but was suspended by a local government standards watchdog for three months.
It said the comments made by Mr Carson were unreasonable and misogynistic.
Lawyers for Ms O'Neill told the High Court the comments were defamatory by characterising her as "a subservient and incompetent female politician".
The posting was demeaning, misogynistic and was directed at core features of her womanhood, and was motivated by personal bigotry and political gain, the court was told.
'Grossly misogynistic'
The judgement was obtained by default after no defence to Ms O'Neill's claim was entered in December.
Ms O'Neill was due to give evidence as part of an assessment into appropriate damages on Thursday.
However it was adjourned to allow Mr Carson's legal representatives more time.
Michael Bready, who is representing Mr Carson, said no attempt to set aside the default judgment will be made.
He confirmed his client would make an apology to Ms O'Neill in a format to be determined.
Peter Girvan, counsel for Ms O'Neill, said he was disappointed Mr Carson had not engaged in proceedings sooner.
The Sinn Féin deputy leader's solicitor, Padraig O Muirigh, said Mr Carson's comments were "demeaning and grossly misogynistic".
"It was published deliberately and maliciously in order to injure and denigrate her reputation, and inculcate a culture of derision of women in politics," he added.