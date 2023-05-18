Londonderry: Self-styled Gingerbread man jailed for two years
- Published
A man who taunted police on social media while on the run has been jailed for two years.
James Donegan, 35, of Cornshell Fields, Londonderry, admitted a series of driving offences at the city's magistrates' court on Thursday.
He also admitted breaching bail after failing to return to prison while on compassionate leave in October 2018.
A judge said while on the run Donegan made "taunting" social media posts, calling himself as the Gingerbread Man.
Passing sentence, Judge Neil Rafferty said breaching compassionate bail was "taking advantage of the court's compassion".
The court was told that on 12 January 2019, while Donegan was on the run, an off-duty police officer saw him driving a van in Ballykelly.
A high-speed chase took place with the vehicle driven by the defendant going the wrong way round a traffic island, driving on the wrong side of the road and ramming a police vehicle.
On 12 July 2022 a van was reported stolen in County Donegal was later located at a garage in Abercorn Road in Derry.
'You didn't catch me driving'
Donegan was found in the driver's seat, the court was told.
When police approached he said: "You didn't catch me driving."
He then pushed a police officer before running off and was arrested at the River Foyle.
An evidential breath test revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit for driving.
Donegan admitted a range of charges including dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and assaulting a police officer.
The judge said Donegan's life had been blighted by substance abuse, but that the type of offending merited a custodial sentence.
He added that after listening to the defendant's mother he felt "here was some degree of hope" for Donegan.
He sentenced Donegan to two years in prison, half of which is to be spent in custody and half on licence.
Donegan was also disqualified from driving for seven years.