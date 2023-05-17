Michaela McAreavey: Andrew McDade could not have foreseen vile chants, tribunal hears
A sacked lorry driver could not have foreseen that live-streaming in an Orange Hall would result in offensive chants about Michaela McAreavey being broadcast, it has been claimed.
Andrew McDade appeared at an industrial tribunal on Wednesday.
He is challenging the decision by his former employer to dismiss him in the aftermath of his Facebook Live broadcast in May 2022.
Mrs McAreavey was killed while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.
She was a 27-year-old Irish language teacher from County Tyrone.
Closing submissions were made in the tribunal on Wednesday in Belfast.
His representative, Jamie Bryson, asked the tribunal to consider that Mc McDade could not have predicted the "vile, reprehensible conduct of other people".
The tribunal heard that Mr McDade was attending an event at Dundonald Orange Hall in May 2022 when he live-streamed footage of singing which appeared to mock the daughter of the former Tyrone senior Gaelic footballer manager Mickey Harte.
A 30-second clip from the four-minute broadcast went viral on social media and sparked widespread condemnation from Northern Ireland's main parties.
The Orange Order also launched an inquiry.
His employer Norman Emerson Group became linked with the video because Mr McDade's Facebook profile description included its name.
Mr McDade was suspended on 3 June 2022, while an investigation was carried out, and was later dismissed.
He did not appeal his dismissal at the time.
During the industrial tribunal hearing, representatives from Norman Emerson Group said they feared reputational damage to their firm - which included the Gaelic Athletic Association ( GAA) - among its customers, after the clip went viral.
On Wednesday Mr Bryson said his client had not appealed against his dismissal at the time due to confusion.
He argued that had his client videoed the chanting and posted it, that would be a different case.
'Vile, reprehensible conduct'
He said his client had taken a four-minute livestream at Dundonald Orange Hall to show the celebrations following a parade to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland, describing a family event including bouncy castles outside the hall.
"Could Mr McDade have foreseen that act B (the chanting) would take place? I respectfully say he could not," he said.
"He could not have foreseen the vile, reprehensible conduct of other people."
Condemning the chants about Mrs McAreavey's murder, Mr Bryson questioned whether livestreaming could be considered gross misconduct.
Mr Bryson also argued that the reaction on social media "infected" the decision by his client's former employers.
He said his client was entitled to take the case and urged consideration of the legal arguments for unfair dismissal.
Acting for the Norman Emerson Group, Frank O'Donoghue KC, described the case as "nonsense".
He said the employer carried out an investigation and held a disciplinary meeting, with a "clear reason for his dismissal" and a "fair process".
He said such is the demand for HGV drivers Mr McDade had been able to secure employment with another firm within six weeks of his dismissal from the Norman Emerson Group.
Mr O'Donoghue described the firm as employing across the community, from Orange Order members to GAA players in mid Ulster, an area he described as a "tinderbox" politically.
While Mr McDade had been considered a good employee for a number of years, reflecting on the content of the video, the linking the employer and the response from wider society, Mr O'Donoghue argued: "We say this is probably a case for zero tolerance - what was the employer to do?"
Mr O'Donoghue also claimed that the Orange Order had "attempted to control the narrative" following the response to the video, referencing how Mr McDade had contacted a Portadown Orange lodge for advice and was referred to Mr Bryson.
He questioned whether Mr Bryson was being paid by the Orange Order for representing Mr McDade.
Mr Bryson said he had not received a penny from the Orange Order and took instruction from Mr McDade.
Video gone like 'puff of smoke'
The 30-second video clip was played to the tribunal on Tuesday.
Tribunal president Noel Kelly questioned Mr Bryson on why the full four-minute video clip was not available, and had no one downloaded it before Mr McDade deleted it and his Facebook profile.
"It appears to have vanished like a puff of smoke," he said.
Mr Bryson said the video was deleted along with the Facebook profile which could not be reactivated.
'Beer hall in Munich in Germany in the 1930s'
Mr Kelly commented on the content of the video which showed a table covered in beer cans during the singing, saying it looked like a beer hall in Munich in Germany in the 1930s.
He queried why no one appeared to intervene to stop the chanting about Mrs McAreavey.
"I didn't see anyone trying to stop it. I didn't see one single person stand up and say 'enough of that'," Mr Kelly said.
"It is an utterly disgraceful thing in a hall used by a religious organisation.
"I saw people turning and looking at this with something approaching approval on their faces... it's beyond understanding."
He went on to say he was not drawing comparisons between the Orange Order and the Nazis, explaining: "They're an organisation which is the opposite end of the spectrum.
"It is very, very strange and inconsistent."
Mr Kelly said the case would be considered on legal arguments, but said on a wider point that the video was "absolutely breath-taking".