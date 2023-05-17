Education funding: Schools face 50% cut in shared education cash
Funding for schools to bring pupils from different religions and backgrounds together is to be cut by 50% from September.
Shared education sees pupils from different schools and backgrounds meeting for classes and activities.
Hundreds of schools which take part face getting only half of the funding they received during 2022/23.
A letter from the Education Authority (EA) said the 50% cut was due to the "financial climate".
The letter to principals also said there was no funding available for shared education from the Department of Education (DE) after April 2024.
According to the most recent DE figures, about 700 schools and pre-schools had received funding for shared education projects as of June 2021.
The aim is to bring pupils from Catholic, Protestant and other backgrounds together on a regular basis for joint classes, activities or trips.
It is different to integrated education, but integrated schools can take part in shared education partnerships with other schools.
One of the longest-running partnerships is between Limavady High School and St Mary's High School.
Pupils from each school attend classes and other activities in the other school on a regular basis.
The two schools are also set to share Northern Ireland's first completed shared education campus - a new building used by pupils of both.
The department provided funding of around £5m a year for schools working together in Shared Education partnerships.
That paid for trips, resources, activities and things like the cost of buses to transport pupils between schools.
But in the letter from the EA, which has been seen by BBC News NI, principals were told education budget pressures "have unfortunately impacted on the budget available to support mainstreamed shared education (MSE) for the next academic year."
Funding for education was cut in the recent budget from the Northern Ireland secretary.
The shared education money for schools will be about 50% less than the budget provided in 2022/23, the EA letter said.
"We recognise that this will be detrimental to the level of activity that can be provided to children and young people," it added.
Schools in shared education partnerships will be told the exact funding they will get in the coming days.
The EA letter urged them to be "creative and innovative" in how they spent the money.
It also said that "due to the current significant financial pressures" funding to schools for shared education could not yet be confirmed beyond Easter 2024.
"It is hoped that further resourcing will be made available thereafter but at this time we are unable to make any further commitments beyond that timeframe," it said.
The department has already cut funding for numerous schemes, mainly aimed at helping disadvantaged pupils, to save money.
