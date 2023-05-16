Rory Gallagher resigns as Derry GAA manager
- Published
Derry GAA has announced that Rory Gallagher has resigned from his position as senior football team manager.
A statement from the Derry County Board said: "Derry GAA can today confirm that Rory Gallagher has stood down as the county's senior football manager."
Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role for the rest of the 2023 season, according to Derry GAA.
Mr Gallagher announced last week that he was "stepping back" from the role.
It came after his wife Nicola Gallagher made serious domestic abuse allegations against him in a social media post.
Mr Gallagher said the allegations against him had been "investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".
"Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time," he said.
On Tuesday evening, Derry GAA said it would be making no further comment.