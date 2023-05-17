Blackhead Path: Route closed after rain causes 'significant rockfall'
A popular County Antrim coastal path has been closed to the public after "significant rockfall" raised concerns about safety.
Blackhead Path in Whitehead was shut last week after heavy rain led to the rockfall.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it had to close the path to assess the damage.
In a Facebook post, the council apologised and urged people to heed warning signs and keep safe.
The path was previously closed between August 2018 and July 2020 after engineers found it was at risk of collapse.
In 2022 it was given Local Nature Reserve status by the council.
It features a wide variety of bird life on and off shore including fulmar, curlew, lapwing, purple sandpiper, oystercatcher, dunlin, snipe, redshank and eider.
The council has been contacted for comment.
During a previous rockfall on the County Antrim path, some people ignored warnings informing them that the route was not safe.