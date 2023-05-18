County Down: Man arrested over hijacking and armed robbery
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents across County Down.
The 24-year old is being questioned on suspicion of attempted hijacking, hijacking, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The arrest follows a search in Bangor on Wednesday.
The alleged hijacking relates to a report in Ann Street in Newtownards on 12 May.
Det Sgt Westbury said the arrest was also in connection with other incidents, involving "a suspicious vehicle in the Millisle Road area of Donaghadee, an armed robbery in the Thorndale Road South area of Carryduff and an attempted vehicle hijacking reported in the Toscana Park area of Bangor on Monday, 15th May".
The officer added the man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, making off without paying and possession of a Class B and Class C controlled drug.
A number of items were seized and have been taken away for forensic investigation.