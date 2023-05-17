Omagh: Man re-arrested over gunpoint hijack
A man has been re-arrested in relation to a car hijacking near a church outside Omagh in County Tyrone.
A motorist was held at gunpoint by three masked men and forced to drive a suspicious object to a police station at about 22:00 BST on 6 May.
Two men, aged 56 and 29 were arrested and later released, as the object was declared an elaborate hoax.
Police confirmed the 29-year-old was re-arrested on Wednesday.
This was following a search of a property in Strabane, County Tyrone.
The man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.
The hijacking happened near Fireagh Road, off the Dromore Road.
Sunday Mass was cancelled at the nearby St Mary's Church as a result of the incident, while police searched the grounds.
There was also a security alert around the police station on the Derry Road in Omagh, with several homes evacuated.