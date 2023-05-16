Man who robbed east Belfast Winemark with samurai sword jailed
A man who robbed an east Belfast off-licence with a samurai sword has been given a six-year sentence.
Stephen Orchin from Glenvarlock Street in the city pleaded guilty to the robbery charge at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old will serve two-and-a-half years in prison and the rest on supervised license.
The sentence was divided to allow the defendant to address his long-standing alcohol addiction, the court heard.
Orchin entered the Woodstock Road Winemark store while drunk on 15 September 2019 at about 20:50 BST, the court was told.
He then lifted a bottle of wine from the counter and smashed it on the floor before he told the two young staff members: "Sorry, you are being robbed."
He produced a samurai sword which he kept by his side, placed the sheath on the counter and then demanded money.
The staff filled a carrier bag with about £100 in cash before Orchin placed the sword back in its sheath.
After, Orchin fled the premises and ran along Hatton Drive, where CCTV cameras captured him removing his clothes.
The footage also showed him entering a taxi which took him to a Eurospar shop in Ladas Drive.
When he was there, he purchased items using the stolen cash from the Winemark.
'Completely inebriated'
After he was arrested and questioned by police about the Eurospar footage, Orchin initially denied he carried out the robbery but later admitted it.
Defence barrister Mark Farrell told the court Orchin's admission of guilt reflected his remorse about the incident and the affect it had on the Winemark staff members.
He added his client had a chronic alcohol problem, was "completely inebriated" during the robbery and the CCTV footage showed him shaking and unsteady on his feet.
Orchin had not offended since the incident, despite the alcohol issues, Mr Farrell said.
After watching the footage, Judge Philip Gilpin said it was obvious the defendant was intoxicated.
Judge Gilpin added Orchin had kept the sword by his side instead of pointing it at the staff, but added it had been a frightening experience for them.
The judge said the extended license period would help Orchin benefit from support to address his alcohol addiction.