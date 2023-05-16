Brexit: James Cleverly to face Windsor Framework questions
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will face questions about the Windsor Framework when he appears before a House of Lords committee later.
The framework is the new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland agreed by the EU and UK earlier this year.
It revises the Northern Ireland Protocol which was agreed in 2019.
Last week the Lords heard criticism from business groups that key operational details of the framework were not yet clear.
The protocol kept Northern Ireland inside the EU single market for goods which allowed a free flow of goods across the Irish border.
However, it made trading from Britain to Northern Ireland more difficult and expensive.
The Windsor Framework amends the protocol and is designed to ease those Britain-to-Northern Ireland trade flows.
Mr Cleverly is expected to face questions on whether the framework's arrangements concerning parcel deliveries and plants leave any issues unresolved.
He is also likely to be asked about the operation of the 'Stormont Brake' - a way for the assembly to potentially block new EU regulations from applying in Northern Ireland.
Mr Cleverly is the final witness in an inquiry by the Lords Northern Ireland Protocol Committee.