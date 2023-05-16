Ulster University physiotherapy training places being cut
Training places at Ulster University for degree courses in physiotherapy and other health specialities are to be cut, BBC News NI understands.
According to the Department of Health, the move is part of its attempts to make financial savings.
In a statement, the department said it is making decisions on spending reductions with "great regret".
It added that it is in the impossible position of "having to fulfil conflicting responsibilities".
The department said it was "living within the budget, acting in the public interest and safeguarding services".
On Monday the BBC revealed that the number of nursing training places is to be cut in September from 1,325 to 1,025.
The Royal College of Nursing's Northern Ireland director, Rita Devlin, described the move as an "act of destruction".
The department said it recognised the importance of staffing and was committed to 1,025 new nursing places.
This was the level in place before the New Decade, New Approach deal, which included provision for an extra 300 nurse training places each year to address staff shortages and concerns over safety.
'Penny-wise, pound-foolish'
But Ms Devlin said the news of cuts had left members "bewildered" and would have consequences for years.
"It is unimaginable that the Department of Health has been put in the position of having to cut the number of student nursing places for 2023-2024 because of the political and financial crisis in Northern Ireland," she explained.
"We currently have almost 3,000 vacant nursing posts in the health service here and a cut of this scale will do irreparable damage to patient care for years to come."
Ms Devlin described the move as a "penny-wise and pound-foolish approach to workforce".