Peter Brooke: Former Northern Ireland secretary dies aged 89
Former Northern Ireland Secretary Lord Brooke has died aged 89.
Peter Brooke, later Baron Brooke of Sutton Mandeville, was secretary of state from 1989 until 1992.
The current Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Lord Brooke's death.
"Peter played a pivotal and hugely important role in laying the foundations of the peace process," he added.
"We are indebted to him, for his integrity, decency and commitment as secretary of state, and for always working in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland."
The Conservative peer played a key role in laying the groundwork for the IRA ceasefire in 1994.
In a speech in 1990 he said Britain had no "selfish strategic or economic interest" in Northern Ireland and would accept unification, if the people wished it.
"It is not the aspiration to a sovereign, united Ireland against which we set our face, but its violent expression," he said.
His statement paved the way for 1993's Downing Street Declaration, which accepted the principle of self-determination on the basis of consensus for all the people of Ireland, north and south.
He was the first Northern Ireland secretary since the 1970s to entertain the idea of talks with republicans, later revealing that government-sanctioned contacts with Sinn Féin began in 1990.
Late Late show controversy
Lord Brooke was involved in a controversial incident on Irish state broadcaster RTÉ's Late Late Show hours after seven Protestant workmen were murdered in an IRA bomb at Teebane in County Tyrone in 1992. An eighth man died from his injuries four days later.
Lord Brooke, who had spoken of his "despair and distress" at the bombing, sang a rendition of Oh My Darling, Clementine after Late Late Show host Gay Byrne tried to coax him into singing Danny Boy.
He said he had offered his resignation after the incident.
That was not accepted by then Prime Minister John Major but Lord Brooke was replaced as secretary of state after the 1992 election.
Lord Brooke, who was MP for Cities of London and Westminster, also held the positions of paymaster general and chairman of the Conservative Party during his career.