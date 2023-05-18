Europe's smallest top-flight football club Loughgall causing a craze
It was one month ago that Loughgall FC, a small club from County Armagh, etched its name into a unique slice of footballing trivia.
The team was promoted to the Irish Premiership for the first time since 2007.
But, take note pub quizzers, they also secured the unusual accolade of being the smallest settlement in Europe with a top-flight football club.
The County Armagh village has an official population of just 282.
That is enough people for just over 25 football teams.
But, forget that and forget Manchester City or anyone else - there is just one team on the lips of everyone at the village's The Cope Primary School, which in recent months has gone football crazy.
The school, which overlooks the club's Lakeview Park home, received a visit from some of Loughgall's promotion-winning squad.
Loughgall's going up
"I've only been here as principal since February, but it didn't take me long to learn that the kids are football mad," said headteacher Ellen Archer.
"The team are their heroes, so it's absolutely amazing that they have come here to see them."
Players Robbie Norton and Luke Cartwright were as excited as their young fans about what lies ahead.
They were welcomed with chants of championes and "Loughgall's going up", to the tune of "football's coming home".
"It's brilliant," said defender Cartwright.
"Even on the last day of the season there were so many of the youth players at the game and here today so many of them are wearing the Loughgall top.
"I suppose years ago there wasn't the same togetherness between the youth and the senior club so it's brilliant that has changed and there is such a good atmosphere about the place now," he added.
Special nights ahead
In between signing autographs for young fans, Norton said the chance to play against big teams both home and away when the season begins in August is huge for the village team.
"I'm excited to play at places like Windsor Park and big grounds, and to play against my former club Glenavon at Mourneview Park.
"As a player you look forward to playing in front of the biggest crowds possible, so we are looking forward to welcoming Linfield, Glentoran and Larne down to Lakeview Park, creating a really good atmosphere and hopefully some special nights for us."
Neil Anderson is a director of the club and his son Alfie attends The Cope - he was just one of the dozens of children grabbing their chance to hold the championship trophy and meet the players.
"Everyone has really got behind us," Mr Anderson said.
"The players have been immense. As a board it's something we have been working towards for so long so it's great to finally get it over the line."