Fermanagh: Florence Court kitchen garden gets new lease of life
- Published
A kitchen garden which once produced food for the Earls of Enniskillen is now providing food for the soul.
The garden at Florence Court in County Fermanagh has been restored to its former 1930s glory with the help of a team of volunteers.
Two glasshouses which were demolished in the 1970s have been reinstated by the National Trust.
They will be used to grow soft fruits and provide a space to nurture an interest in horticulture and heritage.
The walled garden was created during the late 18th century and was once the heart of the Florence Court estate, the home of the Earls of Enniskillen.
It was at its most productive from the late 1890s up to the Second World War, with 12 full-time gardeners cultivating fruit, vegetables and flowers.
However, it fell in to decline following the departure of the last head gardener in 1947.
After the estate was gifted to the National Trust in 1995, parts of the two-acre garden were restored, including the rose garden and apple orchard.
The senior gardener at Florence Court, Ian Marshall, said the kitchen garden project is "about building a community as much as a garden".
There are just over 30 volunteers who work in the garden for a day or two each week.
"They are a hard-working and dedicated bunch, and without them the garden wouldn't exist," said Mr Marshall.
"I think we have the peace, the tranquillity, but also the craic in here."
'Very therapeutic'
One of the volunteers Deirdre McSorley believes working in the garden is "better than going to the gym".
"It's a learning exercise, it's also very therapeutic, and you are getting exercise," she said.
"I've got a garden at home with very little growing in it, so I'm learning here.
"So when you do something like propagate seeds I know to do it at home," she added.
Mr Marshall said new volunteers are always welcome.
"It's a great social activity, you're meeting great people, great weather, though not all the time, and also you build up a bit of knowledge.
"That's what I think people are here for, they come to learn new skills but they also come to meet new people and have a bit of fun."
The two new glasshouses were installed following an award of £410,000 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore the garden to its original character and atmosphere.
One will be used to grow fruits and plants and the other will be a community hub for hosting lectures, training workshops and skill-sharing.