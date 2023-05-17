Stormont Budget: Older people fear isolation due to 'unfair' cuts
Some older people living in sheltered accommodation fear "unfair" cuts to support services will affect them mentally and physically.
Residents of Bangor's Montgomery Manor are worried cuts will make them feel alone and less safe.
The Supporting People' scheme could be cut as the Department for Communities is set to make a 16% spending cut.
Any cuts could mean fewer morning check calls and fewer social activities for residents.
Tenant Sam Lowry said: "I would be locked up 24 hours a day in my bungalow and see nobody."
He said that without the wildlife group and other opportunities the scheme provided, "you'd just go into your bungalow and you'd rot away - simple".
"It might just sound like a cup of tea to you, but to us, it's getting out, it's talking to each other and seeing people you haven't seen in a couple of days, making sure everybody's fine. Just asking how you are - that means an awful lot to someone in our position," he added.
Community cuts affect independence
The Supporting People programme allows different groups to live as independently as possible in the community by providing services to about 19,000 people in Northern Ireland, including 8,000 older people.
The programme funds the scheme co-ordinators and out-of-hours telephone services that allow tenants to access emergency help when needed.
Budget cuts could mean reducing co-ordinators' hours.
Jean Ann Peters, who is originally from South Africa, has been a tenant at Montgomery Manor for six months.
She said the co-ordinators made everybody feel like they had a family, even if they hadn't.
"You feel as if you've either got a mother or a daughter in there," she said.
If their support services were reduced, Jean said people at the home wouldn't feel as safe.
"They bring out a light and a family and a joy, there's always someone there to look after you," she said.
"So losing it would be awful."
'Unfair' cuts
Tenant David O'Neill said if these services were not protected, everybody's standard of living would drop, which was simply not fair.
"When we have so many price rises, inflation has gone up and now they seem to want to cut the budget, it's just not right."
Tenant Clements MacDonald said services should be protected for the physical and mental well-being of older people.
The scheme aims to reduce pressure on other public services including health and social care services.
Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt said his was a preventative service that saved the public purse money, and cuts would impact some of Northern Ireland's oldest and most vulnerable citizens.
"Every £1 invested in support services like this saves the public purse £2.60 by reducing pressure, particularly on health and care services," he said.
"If cuts were made, we would try to soften that, but I think within 3-6 months you could see the services here and the 350 other sheltered schemes could have to be cut back dramatically."
That would have a big impact on some 8,000 older people across Northern Ireland within this year, he added.