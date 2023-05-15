Stormont budget: Tuition fees could go up to £7,000 a year to raise money
The Department for the Economy (DfE) has modelled increasing university tuition fees to about £7,000 a year to raise money.
But significant changes to fees would require a decision by a Stormont minister and a change in legislation.
The department has to find savings of about £130m in 2023-24.
That will mean cuts to funding to universities, Further Education (FE) Colleges and bodies like Invest NI, Tourism NI and NI Screen.
Revenue-raising measures such as a rise in tuition fees would be longer-term and would not help the department's 2023-24 budget position.
The department's funding was cut by £10m in the recent budget for Northern Ireland but inflation and additional pressures mean officials have to find more in savings.
Its annual resource budget in 2023-24 - for day-to-day spending - is just over £772m.
The department said that was 16% lower than it had expected, and it is about £50m less than its baseline budget from two years ago.
It made savings of £75m in 2022-23 and has to repeat those this year and also find £55m in additional cuts.
Almost three quarters of the DfE budget is spent on education and skills including funding universities, student finance, FE colleges and apprenticeships.
BBC News NI understands that the teaching grant to Northern Ireland's universities - which subsidises places for Northern Irish students - is to be cut by £14m or around 8%.
But any reduction in student places would have to be a decision taken by individual universities.
Maintenance grants which help students from low-income backgrounds with living costs have not increased for a decade and will be frozen again at £3,475.
Previous plans by DfE to fund all-age apprenticeships for people aged 25 and over have also had to be put on hold.
The funding for FE Colleges is being cut by around £9m while funding to NI Screen is being cut by £1m.
There are six FE Colleges in Northern Ireland offering a wide range of qualifications but a review into the current FE structure is currently taking place.
NI Screen is the government-funded body for the screen and games industries in Northern Ireland and has been successful in attracting major productions in recent years.
Invest NI, which is also funded by the Department for Economy, is facing a 15% cut in funding.
The organisation, which is responsible for economic development in Northern Ireland, has already been impacted by a loss of EU funding.
It had made a 15% cut to its budget "in year" throughout the last year - which was considered to be a one off - that it now has to maintain as a new baseline.
This will mean it will have to look at ways of incentivising foreign direct investment, other than offering financial support.
It has 600 staff and a high level of funding commitments, which will heavily impact on its ability to offer any new support.
It comes after a review by Sir Michael Lyons found that Invest NI needed urgent improvements in leadership, operations and public accountability.
Invest NI said the board was "committed to the transformative change needed for Invest NI to become a more efficient, agile and outcomes focussed organisation delivering an even greater impact throughout the economy".
Tourism Northern Ireland will also see a significant reduction in its funding of £9m which is a 33% cut compared to last year.
Last year its budget was inflated because of additional Covid-related money.
It is responsible for the development of tourism, supporting the tourism industry and for marketing Northern Ireland as a tourist destination.