Newtownabbey: Belfast City Deal manufacturing centre approved
- Published
Planning approval has been granted for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), a project which is a key part of the Belfast City Deal.
The site for AMIC is at the Global Point business park in Newtownabbey.
It is intended to be a facility where manufacturing businesses can collaborate with academics on innovative products and processes.
It is led by Queen's University Belfast in collaboration with Ulster University and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.
The director for City Deal property at Queen's, Colm Lavery, said planning permission was a important step, with the intention to get on site in spring next year.
"AMIC will create financial value for the economy and it will deliver an increase in high-quality jobs within AMIC, across the supply chain and the wider economy," he added.
A similar project in Sheffield, the AMRC, is credited with helping the city attract and retain high end manufacturing projects.
New jobs created
City deals are bespoke packages of funding and decision-making powers negotiated between central government and local authorities.
It is hoped the £1bn Belfast City Deal, signed off in December 2021, will create 20,000 jobs over the next 10 to 15 years.
The deal covers six council areas:
- Antrim and Newtownabbey
- Ards and North Down
- Belfast City
- Lisburn and Castlereagh
- Mid and East Antrim
- Newry, Mourne and Down